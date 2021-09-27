Batwoman Season 3 Premiere Synopsis Teases Mad Hatter’s Debut

Batwoman season three is set to kick off in just a few weeks time, and the new synopsis for the new season premiere teases the Arrowverse debut of an(other) iconic Batman villain.

In the season two finale, various trophies the Dark Knight had collected from his villains were lost, which teased the return of some of his old foes, as well as new villains making use of these dangerous items. For example, the season three opener reveals a new Mad Hatter in Gotham City.

Titled “Mad as a Hatter,” we’ve already got a good glimpse at the first episode in the trailers, which depict an off-kilter Gotham University student getting his hands on Jervis Tetch’s mind-controlling top hat. Given his Alice in Wonderland quoting in the promos, it appears this guy is a fan of Alice, who is herself going on a transformative journey this season. Check out the official synopsis below for more on what episode 3×01 has in store:

“SEASON PREMIERE – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) continues to keep the streets of Gotham safe, Batwing (Camrus Johnson) joins in on the action, but Luke quickly realizes he hasn’t quite mastered his suit. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) sits hopelessly imprisoned in Arkham, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) fully enjoys her freedom. When Ryan pays Alice a visit to ask about the bombshell she dropped – that Ryan’s birth mother is still alive – Ryan must decide if she should go down the rabbit hole of her past. As Mary (Nicole Kang) prepares to finally graduate from medical school, she feels the absence of her family more than ever. But when an Alice admirer stumbles upon one of the missing Bat Trophies, Gotham and the Bat Team get mixed up in the madness, culminating in a shockingly gruesome graduation…and an equally shocking new partnership. Also starring Robin Givens and Victoria Cartagena. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries.”

The synopsis teases a “shocking new partnership” – and we think we know what that is. The trailers have revealed that Team Batwoman will decide to get Alice out of Arkham Asylum to aid them in their search for the Bat Trophies. Though she’s not exactly working with them of her own free will, this means we’re finally about to get Alice teaming up with the good guys.

The synopsis also reminds us that, last time we saw her, Alice revealed to Ryan that her birth mother is still alive. Robin Givens is joining the cast as Jada Jet, CEO of Jet Industries, from the season premiere onwards. And fans are convinced that she could turn out to be Ryan’s lost parent. Meanwhile, Victoria Cartagena is likewise boarding the show as Renee Montoya, reprising the role she previously played on the first two seasons of Fox’s Gotham.

Though it doesn’t seem like she’ll turn up in this first episode, Bridget Regan is also set to appear this season as Poison Ivy. Don’t miss Batwoman when it returns to The CW for a new run on Oct. 13.