Brendan Fraser & Tom Welling’s ‘The Professionals’ Is Making It’s Way To The States After The CW Buys Show’s Rights

Brendan Fraser is making his way back to the small screen as it was just announced that his international hit show The Professionals alongside Tom Welling (Smallville) is heading to The CW.

According to Deadline, the company acquired US rights to the action series –filmed in South Africa and Ireland– which initially premiered back in 2020. The Professionals, a remake loosely based on Christian Slater’s 2012 action movie Soldiers of Fortune, is a show about a billionaire futurist Peter Swann portrayed by Fraser and his fiancée turning to a seasoned counterintelligence officer or CI (Welling) after their medical satellite detonates on deployment.

The show also stars, Saïd Taghmaoui, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti. Despite The CW getting rights to season one of The Professionals, which initially had 10-episodes, it is unclear when the series will make its U.S. debut.

This announcement comes days after Fraser made headlines for one of his classic films becoming available for streaming on YouTube Movies. The movie entitled Encino Man, also known as California Man, was about a caveman from the first ice age being rediscovered in the 20th century after being dug up by two teen boys. The comedy also stars Sean Astin and Pauly Shore.