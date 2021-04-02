Bridgerton Fans Are Devastated Over Regé-Jean Page Leaving The Show

This Friday has brought heartbreaking news for Bridgerton fans. Netflix has announced that Regé-Jean Page will not be back for season 2 of the hit period drama. When another run of the smash-hit was confirmed in January, Page was listed as returning as Simon Bassett AKA the Duke of Hastings alongside his on-screen wife Phoebe Dynevor AKA Daphne Bridgerton. It seems negotiations have broken down with the star since then, however, as the fan favorite actor will no longer be part of the series.

As you’d expect, the millions of Bridgerton fans around the globe are devastated over the news. A lot of elements made the show a success, but it was the Duke who got people’s pulses racing, thanks to his tendency to lick spoons and roll up his sleeves, so a lot of folks aren’t ready to accept a second season that won’t feature Simon. To clarify, though, Dynevor’s Daphne is still set to return, but clearly, that isn’t enough for some, as you can see below.

Shonda Sweetie, u can cancel Bridgerton season 2 no longer needed. Thank you — haniifa (@haniiifa5) April 2, 2021

im not saying that i will stop watching bridgerton now that rege-jean page isn’t going to be in season 2 but also what is the point 😩 pic.twitter.com/axK9NcLzZK — agapé, like the love (@agapethamar) April 2, 2021

There better be a real good reason for Regé-Jean not coming back to Bridgerton! This news really ruined my morning! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 2, 2021

Well, not sure what the point of watching this now. We all know that Simon was the reason why most of us were watching this :/ — Sarah Al-Ajeel (@sarahajeel) April 2, 2021

What?? If he's not in it, I'm not watching! Sorry. pic.twitter.com/sgyxoB0mfb — Victoria Benning (@VLBenning) April 2, 2021

Lady Whistledown will not like this…

Say it ain’t so!

Sadly, it’s not.

Others are able to see how this move makes sense for the show, given that each of the books it’s based on focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling. So the Duke wouldn’t have had a lot of screentime anyway.

This makes sense since they're going according to the book series but still nooooooo!!! 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/wu2rwZpOD0 — 🥀 a r i 🥀 (@money4ramen) April 2, 2021

Theorists, star your engines. Is Page pulling out of Bridgerton because he’s the next James Bond?

He must be Bond, that’s the only explanation https://t.co/YLRmCd74Wa — Lydia Stephens (@Lydiarosesteph) April 2, 2021

Remember, even before Page exited, season 2 was always set to star Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton, with Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley joining the cast as his love interest, Kate Sharma. Some are excited for Anthony to get the spotlight.

As mentioned above, for some, no Duke means no watching.

I’m not watching season 2 then https://t.co/8b3R4R7tbP — ultmatebabe. (@awholebootyful) April 2, 2021

That’s it. Show’s over.

A very good question.

but who will we burn for now https://t.co/fh61pbJy7s — Katelyn Haas (@khaas96) April 2, 2021

Likely a major reason for Regé-Jean Page bowing out of the show is because of his extremely busy schedule. He’s currently working on The Gray Man, the Russo brothers’ thriller starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and he’s also appearing opposite Chris Pine in Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons movie. No doubt he’s got fingers in other pies yet to be announced, as well – maybe even a part in the MCU.

Bridgerton season 2 is due to start shooting this month. We can probably expect it to debut on Netflix in 2022.