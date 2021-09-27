Bridgerton Season 2 Images Tease The Netflix Hit’s New Romance

One of the best teasers to come from this weekend’s TUDUM event was the first-look clip from Bridgerton season two. The first season of the period romantic drama was a streaming sensation, so the hype is high for its incoming sophomore run. Hot on the heels of that sneak peek, Netflix has released three images from the next run, which showcase the series’ newest romance.

Following the conclusion of Daphne and the Duke’s story last season, it’s now Anthony Bridgerton’s time to find himself a wife. And his chief romantic interest in season two is Kate Sharma, as played by Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley. The sneak peek revealed the pair will start out hardly liking each other, though, and the first of these new images captures Kate and Jonathan Bailey’s viscount in mid-argument.

The photos were revealed on social media this Monday. “Calling all Bridgerton fans, The Sharma Family has officially arrived thanks to these brand new photos from Season 2,” read the Netflix Twitter account’s caption. Check out the pics in the gallery below:

Another image highlights Kate with her sister, Edwina (Charitha Chandran), with Adjoa Andoh’s fan favorite Lady Danbury depicted with them. After setting Daphne and Simon up in season one, it looks like Danbury might have something to do with matchmaking Anthony and Kate, too. Meanwhile, the final photo sees Anthony, Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmel) accompanying Eloise (Claudia Jessie) as she makes her society debut.

Phoebe Dynevor is confirmed to have a recurring role as Daphne, though fans were heartbroken earlier this year when Rege-Jean Page said he wouldn’t be returning as the Duke of Hastings in season two. The breakout star has since hinted, however, that he may be popping by for a cameo after all.

Bridgerton season two has yet to be given a release date, but with filming halfway done, as confirmed during TUDUM, we can likely expect it sometime in 2022.