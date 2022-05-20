Camila Mendes breaks silence on ‘Riverdale’ cancelation

Riverdale star Camila Mendes finally spoke about the show’s cancelation, which was announced by The CW on Thursday.

Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in the Archie Comics-derived series, didn’t share any comments about the announcement until Thursday night when she tweeted a heartfelt message to fans:

“One more season to deliver the ending you all deserve 💖 so much love for all the fans who were here since day one and never left. wouldn’t have made it this far without you!!” @camilamendes

Unlike many other shows that The CW axed during its record-breaking cancelation spree, Riverdale will be getting a proper send-off. It will end after season 7, which is expected to air in 2023. As reported by Deadline, The CW’s CEO Mark Pedowitz revealed the news of the cancelation at the network’s upfronts and declared that he has the showrunner’s support.

“I am a big believer of giving series that have had a long run an appropriate send-off. We had a long conversation with [showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday and he is thrilled with the decision. We are going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It’s been an iconic pop culture star and we want to make sure that it goes out the right way.”

Riverdale has been airing on The CW since 2017. Although certain people appreciate a show ending after a reasonable timeframe, saddened fans of the teen drama are already tweeting #SaveRiverdale.

WHAT THE FUCK HOW COULD THEY CANCEL RIVERDALE #SaveRiverdale pic.twitter.com/S57dHXd4yb — 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘺 (@shadowhighs) May 19, 2022

If #Riverdale ends after season 7… I will no longer need the CW app, so I shall be deleting it. There are no other shows that I watch on the app, so it will come to that. #SaveRiverdale @CW_Riverdale @TheCW — ✨❤️‍🔥𝓐𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝓖𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒏❤️‍🔥✨ (@GivenAChance07) May 20, 2022

Well @TheCW Just canceled every show I watched on their network… @CW_Riverdale I’m not even surprised at this point 😒 anyway Thank you everyone #Riverdale for all the years, bringing the Archie comics alive it’s was magical. #saveriverdale — Michelle Vampire (@MicVampireQueen) May 19, 2022

Some fans have found solace in Mendes’ heartfelt goodbye to the long-running series.

I just want to thank you for making me feel seen in a way I had always hoped for on television. Veronica Lodge will forever be one of my comfort characters and I cannot wait to see what you do next. It’s been an honor to cover the show and I can’t wait to see how it all ends 🙏🏼💖 — Sophia Soto (@srsoto26) May 20, 2022

Thanks to you we are here, thanks for the love you put into your work, we still have things to live together !!!!! pic.twitter.com/ALGxdq99hb — varchie polls (@VarchiePolls) May 20, 2022

we love you & we are so proud of everything that you accomplished so far. veronica is such an iconic character who taught me so many things that i’ll take w/ me forever. thanks for making me laugh and cry since January of 2017. I’ve been here since day 1 and will be to the end. — bia (@lilicamifan) May 20, 2022

Stay tuned for the final season of Riverdale, which series star KJ Apa (Archie) says will end “with a bang.”