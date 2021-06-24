Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Will Reportedly Return In Hawkeye

Marvel fans are obsessed with the question of if, when and where Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil in the MCU. At this point, it’s widely believed that the former Netflix star will be reprising Matt Murdock for at least a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which comes out this December. According to a new bit of intel, however, it’s possible that that Man Without Fear could appear elsewhere in the franchise slightly sooner than that.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that Cox is due to feature in the upcoming Hawkeye TV series. With production complete on that show, which stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as his protégé Kate Bishop, it’s all set to arrive on Disney Plus sometime towards the end of this year. So, depending on exactly when it premieres and which episode includes the hero, that means there’s a chance Hawkeye will serve as Daredevil’s big MCU comeback.

The outlet doesn’t specify what sort of a role Murdock will have in Hawkeye, but GFR does state that Cox will be a major character in the Echo TV series, a spinoff centering around Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez who will be introduced in Hawkeye. This corroborates earlier intel which claimed much the same thing. Daredevil and Echo have had a romance in the comics, so pairing them up in the MCU makes sense.

Here's How Kate Bishop Could Look In Disney Plus' Hawkeye Show 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The way it’s looking, then, Hawkeye will do a lot of heavy-lifting when it comes to launching future projects. Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh will pop up as Yelena Belova, with her cameo no doubt setting up her next appearance. We already knew it was teeing up the Echo spinoff and now we’re hearing it might end up previewing Cox’s part in Spider-Man 3 as well. It’s likely he won’t suit up as the Guardian Devil in that movie. But could he don the horns again in Hawkeye?

Who knows, but with any luck, we’ll be seeing a lot of Daredevil in the MCU soon enough.