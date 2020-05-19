Chris Evans Might Have A Cameo In Wolverine Disney Plus Show

Marvel may have resigned themselves to the fact that they won’t be able to convince Hugh Jackman to make a full-time return as Wolverine, with the actor frequently reiterating that his time playing the character is over while also lamenting the fact that he missed out on the opportunity to share the screen with some of the MCU’s established heroes, but they haven’t entirely given up hope on him making a cameo appearance, either.

We recently reported that Jackman had declined the opportunity to grow out his sideburns and get jacked for Kevin Feige, but that he also wasn’t completely against the idea of showing up in the right project to give fans their wish to see the adamantium-infused mutant in the MCU. Of course, most people have assumed that this would lead to a meta showdown with online arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, but it’s far too early to speculate on that just yet. However, that doesn’t mean the studio isn’t already looking ahead and plotting future plans for the beloved X-Men leader.

According to our intel, which comes from the same sources that told us both She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were in the works for Disney Plus, and that Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 – Marvel are said to be in the early stages of developing a Weapon X series for the Mouse House’s streaming service that would focus on the early days of the secretive research facility and at some point, there’d be a World War II flashback that shows Wolverine – the MCU’s new Wolvie, not Jackman – fighting side-by-side with Chris Evans’ Captain America.

With the show still so far out, obviously nothing is set in stone at this point, but Evans has admitted in the past that he could be tempted to reprise the role of Steve Rogers once more if the material was right, and a fan-baiting flashback like this would certainly be one way to get people talking. Wolverine‘s battles throughout the wars of history was the standout sequence from his first solo movie and hinted at the huge potential that these kind of stories could have, and while we wouldn’t be getting more than a couple of scenes if it happened, it would still easily go down as one of the more exciting moments in MCU history.