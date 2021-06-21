When Will Cobra Kai Season Four Be Released?

Cobra Kai became a hit after its move to Netflix in 2020. The show originally aired on YouTube Red and then YouTube Premium for its first two seasons. But after filming wrapped on season three, Netflix acquired the rights to the series in June 2020.

The series is set years after the events of The Karate Kid films as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence are now adults, and the show follows the re-kindling of their rivalry as they begin training their own sets of students. Getting the Netflix platform behind Cobra Kai helped push it to the next level, bringing subscribers its fresh take on the teen drama genre with enough nostalgia to appeal to the whole family.

At the start of the year, Netflix released season three of Cobra Kai for fans to binge their way through on January 1. Just a few short months later, those same fans are eagerly awaiting their next fix of Karate Kid-inspired goodness and the continuation of its epic story after the season’s cliffhanger ending.

When will Cobra Kai season 4 be released?

As of right now, there is no set date for the release of the season, but Netflix did share that they plan for it to launch in Q4 of 2021 alongside new seasons of The Witcher and You.

While the wait might seem long, the good news is that at the beginning of May the cast wrapped up production for the season meaning that they’re in the home stretch for a 2021 release.

After 3 1/2 months of production, I’m proud to say #CobraKaiSeason4 is officially wrapped! “Ready???! LET’S BEGIN!”#sentfrommysmartphone🦅 pic.twitter.com/1aX3Hj247O — William Zabka (@WilliamZabka) May 1, 2021

In the past, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai star as well as producer Ralph Macchio shared that he had mapped out up to six seasons of the show. This means for fans the wait will be worth it as there is a whole lot more Cobra Kai to come.

On top of the series, show co-creator Hayden Schlossberg shared that there have been talks of a potential spin-off series to come in the future.

“We do have an endgame for Cobra Kai, but we always compare it to our other favorite show, Breaking Bad, and how they’re able to keep the story going with Better Call Saul and El Camino,” Schlossberg said in an interview with TVLine.

It might seem like a long wait for more Cobra Kai towards the end of 2021, however, in the meantime, fans can binge through the first three seasons, as well as the Karate Kid movies to get caught up in anticipation for big things to come.