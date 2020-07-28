Netflix’s New Fantasy Show Is The Platform’s Top Scripted Series

The summer of 2020 looks to go down in the history books as the time Netflix truly established their dominance over the fantasy genre, with the streaming service releasing a steady stream of both movies and TV shows that have taken over their most-watched list and generated plenty of buzz in the process.

The Old Guard is already one of their ten most popular movies ever and is projected to rack up 72 million streams in its first four weeks of being available, while Warrior Nun has reportedly already been renewed after turning out to be a huge success. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated second season of The Umbrella Academy arrives in a matter of days to add the final exclamation point, but Cursed isn’t showing any signs of falling out of favor anytime soon, and is still the most-viewed scripted TV show on Netflix.

The female-driven spin on the Arthurian legend has gone down a storm with fans, and instantly rocketed to the upper echelons of the Top 10 list almost as soon as the first run of episodes dropped, and while it might have only arrived eleven days ago, viewership habits change so rapidly that the fact it still holds the number one spot is undeniably impressive.

It might not be the most-watched project on all of Netflix, an honor which currently falls to romcom sequel The Kissing Booth 2, but it is nonetheless the highest-ranked scripted TV series, and you can check out the entire Top 10 below:

The Kissing Booth 2

Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia

The Last Dance

Cursed

Shameless

Animal Crackers

The Kissing Booth

The Old Guard

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Ip Man 4: The Finale

As you can see, the Top 10 covers a huge variety of genres with several docu-series proving to be hugely popular, as well as an animated movie most people never knew existed up until last week and an action-packed martial arts epic. With so much content available that offers almost endless variety, Cursed is showing great legs by continuing to reign as Netflix‘s most popular scripted show.