‘Dancing With the Stars’ literally just ended and the finalists are making us sob all over again

Dancing With the Stars season 33 has officially come and gone, and we might just deem this cast to be the best one to date. With athletes Danny Amendola, Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher, actress Chandler Kinney, and reality television personality Joey Graziadei all competing in the finale of the beloved competition series, we could not have envisioned a better bunch to fight for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!

For those who are unfamiliar, Joey and his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson, emerged victorious at the end of Dancing With the Stars season 33, with Ilona and her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten, securing second place and Chandler and her professional dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, securing third place to complete the podium. Additionally, Stephen and Danny — and their professional dance partners, Rylee Arnold and Witney Carson — secured fourth and fifth place, respectively.

While the final five was nothing short of spectacular when it comes to dancing, the bond that each pairing had with one another is what really stole the hearts of individuals all across America, allowing them to advance in the competition by the public vote.

Because each friendship is so special, what will each celebrity contestant miss the most about their professional dance partner, and vice versa? Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

On Good Morning America, the final five participated in some rapid fire questions, with one of said questions being what they will miss the most about their partner.

Image via ABC

Mirrorball Trophy recipient Joey Graziadei got the ball rolling, spilling to the camera, “I will miss just the everyday of it. We had so much fun, and I think I’m just going to miss being able to spend as much time as I did with Jenna.”

Jenna then chimed into the conversation, adding, “I would agree. I feel like we’ve created a really awesome bond. I feel like we definitely have brother-sister energy, and I’m going to just miss laughing so much with this guy.”

The pair then added that they have plans to continue spending time together, as Joey is moving to Los Angeles with his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, joining the Dancing With the Stars live tour, and more.

Image via ABC

Continuing the conversation, Stephen and Rylee gushed about one another:

Rylee: “I’m going to miss Steve’s just infectious energy every day. I’m so sad that today we’re not going to be going into the rehearsal studio together, because truly, he just brings so much joy into my life… I’m really gonna miss that every day.” Stephen: “I think I’m gonna miss Rylee’s ambition. She has a really strong drive, and it motivates me. She’s just such a positive person.”

Going on a double date to the Wicked premiere, could there be more in the future for Stephen and Rylee (and Tess McCracken and Walker Lyons)? Only time will tell…

Image via ABC

To follow, Chandler shared with a smile that she is going to miss Brandon’s superb sense of humor, adding that he always knew how to make her laugh throughout their Dancing With the Stars journey.

Brandon took a slightly different approach, admitting to the camera that he and the ZOMBIES star had a great deal of “life talks during rehearsal,” ones that he will cherish forever and miss oh-so dearly. How sweet is that?

Image via ABC

Everyone’s favorite DWTS duo, Ilona and Alan, were up next, gushing about one another, as well as the (alleged) best friendship they have built throughout their time on Dancing With the Stars season 33.

Keeping things rather lighthearted, Ilona said she will miss Alan’s “sparkling sense of humor,” while Alan said he will miss Ilona’s “comedic timing.” After all, this pair is as hilarious as can be!

Image via ABC

Last, but certainly not least, Danny and Witney spilled the tea on their partnership:

Witney: “I’ll miss cracking jokes and ordering Erewhon every day into the studio. There’s so much. So much that I’ll miss.” Danny: “I mean, every day I was excited to show up to the studio, so we had a lot of fun… I think we talked about building houses more than we danced. So much fun.”

If you are anything like us and mourning the end of Dancing With the Stars season 33 as we speak, have no fear. You can stream the finale of the hit competition show, as well as the other episodes, via Disney Plus or Hulu.

