Daredevil EP Says Recasting Vincent D’Onofrio As Kingpin Would Be Impossible

There’s been a lot of speculation making the rounds that Charlie Cox will be reprising his Netflix role as Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The rights to the former streaming properties have now lapsed back into the hands of Marvel Studios, and while all of the core Defenders have been linked with a return besides the sole exception of Finn Jones’ Iron Fist, Cox’s Daredevil has been the subject of the most rumors by far.

As much as fans would love to see the actor suit up and report for duty in the MCU as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, though, just as many supporters of the popular Netflix series are desperate to have Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin back on their screens as well. The dynamic between the two comic book archenemies was the driving force of Daredevil throughout its three-season run, and Wilson Fisk is without a doubt one of the most complex and well-rounded villains ever seen in any live-action Marvel project.

The Full Metal Jacket and Men in Black star has admitted on innumerable occasions that it would only take a phone call from Kevin Feige to convince him to make a comeback, and former Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight has now taken to social media to say that recasting D’Onofrio would be similar to replacing Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. In other words, it’s impossible.

Recasting @vincentdonofrio as Wilson Fisk would be like trying to recast @RobertDowneyJr as Tony Stark or @ChrisEvans as Steve Rogers. Impossible! https://t.co/Mrv6A8KtPj — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) April 20, 2021

Not only that, but D’Onofrio completely echoed the fan’s sentiments, once again making it clear that he’s more than game to throw on the pristine white outfit for another outing.

I agree. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) April 20, 2021

Cox’s Daredevil has already been named in conjunction with multiple projects in the MCU both theatrical and episodic, so let’s just hope that whatever materializes will involve D’Onofrio’s Kingpin as well.