Daredevil Season 4 Will Reportedly Be A Soft Reboot

We’re all going to look very stupid indeed if Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December and fades to black without so much as a single glimpse at Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Of course, we haven’t been promised anything of the sort, but the talk has become so all-encompassing that the majority of clued-up fans are going to be furious if it doesn’t happen.

The same applies to Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, who’s been linked with a No Way Home cameo dating back years before we even knew the multiverse was in play. Most recently we’ve heard tales of a She-Hulk appearance and further guest spots in Hawkeye and Echo, while the actor recently canceled a convention appearance due to scheduling conflicts, just when No Way Home is gearing up for reshoots.

Kevin Feige has always been coy and vague when directly asked about Daredevil, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would retcon the Mandalrin as the title hero’s father long before it was confirmed – that if the Man Without Fear does get a new episodic adventure, it’ll be a soft reboot.

That’s probably to not insult the intelligence of the fans who followed all three seasons on Netflix, while also allowing Marvel Studios to pick and choose exactly what elements they want to retain, which you’d imagine would extend to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin at the very least. So far, precisely nothing has been confirmed for Daredevil either in person or as a brand, but with the MCU more desperate for content than ever they’ve got a big hitter just waiting in the wings for his comeback.