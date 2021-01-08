Darth Vader’s Role In Obi-Wan Kenobi Reportedly Revealed

Long before Hayden Christensen was confirmed to be returning in Disney Plus’ upcoming limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, there had already been plenty of rumors and speculation that Darth Vader was going to be involved. After all, Disney and Lucasfilm don’t even need Christensen to have the most evil villain in the galaxy show up, especially when the majority of the character’s onscreen appearances have been accomplished by stuntmen on set being dubbed over by James Earl Jones in the recording booth.

The Prequel Trilogy’s Anakin Skywalker returning to the fold would appear to indicate that we’re at least going to see the extra crispy Sith Lord without his helmet, though, while there could also be flashbacks to Obi-Wan and Anakin’s adventures together during the Clone Wars, something else that’s also regularly been linked with being a part of the narrative.

The latest report claims to reveal Darth Vader’s role in the story, but we should preface this by warning you to take it with a pretty large helping of salt. The reason is that this addition to the rumor mill comes from the notoriously unreliable Doomcock, who previously offered that Robert Pattinson’s COVID-19 diagnosis was a hoax designed to cover up the fact that he returned to the set of The Batman out of shape, a secret George Lucas cut of The Rise of Skywalker exists, Kathleen Kennedy was ruining The Mandalorian‘s second season, Lucasfilm were purging ‘SJWs’ from the company, and so on.

Anyways, if you’re interested, here’s what he has to say:

“Vader will haunt Obi-Wan in dreams and visions and they will fight again, but in a dream, or even possibly in a nexus of the Dark Side of the Force like when Luke fought Vader in the cave in Empire Strikes Back. It will basically end by Kenobi killing Vader anew, realizing that what he did was necessary and coming to terms with the situation.”

To be fair, this is one of Doomcock’s few ‘scoops’ that doesn’t actively blame women for destroying the franchise, so at least progress is being made, but dream sequences are more than a little passé at this point, especially for a franchise like Star Wars. Besides, we’ve already been promised the rematch of the century between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, and it would be a massive cop-out on the studio’s part if it happened inside one of their heads.