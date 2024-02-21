‘Daryl Dixon’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

Like the rotting corpses that give the show its name, The Walking Dead always comes back. Even after a substantial run of 11 seasons on AMC, the property perseveres in the form of many spin-offs. It’s hard to ignore the allure of seeing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) reunite in the overly complicated title, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, but they are not the only ones to come back.

Everyone’s favorite terse, crossbow-wielding survivor is also returning for a second season of his show. Aptly named The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the series will show Norman Reedus’ return as the title character for more episodes of horror and humanity at its worst.

What’s the release window?

We all know that The Walking Dead wastes no time pumping out content. Quickly after the flagship show ended in 2022, three separate spin-offs were already in the works. The Walking Dead: Dead City released six episodes in 2023, even if it didn’t need to. (Is anyone else tired of the Negan and Maggie drama?) Similarly, the first season of Daryl Dixon concluded in the same year. Before season 1 had even finished airing, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was greenlit for a season 2.

Filming began quickly, and AMC was even given the green light to continue filming during the dual Hollywood strike. Fans expect the new season to be imminent, though exactly how imminent has still not been established. Since the release of a special teaser in October of 2023, we know that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere sometime in 2024. As for more specifics, it is still a waiting game.

Who is in the Daryl Dixon season 2 cast?

Photo via AMC

Naturally Norman Reedus will be front and center in season 2. The actor has been playing Daryl for over a decade and still doesn’t seem to be tired of it. For his part, Daryl seems to be sticking around the French community, at least for now. Clémence Poésy played Isabelle in season 1, so her return seems natural. She and Daryl formed a bond, as with young Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), who was a focal point of the season.

But perhaps the most exciting bit of news for fans is the return of Melissa McBride in the role of Carol. One of the few remaining characters from the original line-up of The Walking Dead season 1, Carol and Daryl have an unbreakable connection. McBride was originally slated to be a main cast member in season 1 but had to pull out because of the commitment to filming in Europe. However, they left the door open for her, and Carol will appear in earnest in the sophomore season. After their heartfelt goodbye in the series finale of The Walking Dead, there is arguably nothing viewers would like to see more than the reunion between these two characters.

What’s the plot?

Photo via AMC

Season 1 of Daryl Dixon threw our beloved hunter into unfamiliar waters. Literally. His determination to find Rick after years of absence was sidelined after Daryl wakes up on the French coast. All he wants to do is get home, but he becomes sidetracked when Isabelle insists he must take care of Laurent, the child who supposedly will save the world from the zombie apocalypse.

Daryl is the reluctant hero at its best and spends his time with this community, teaching them how to survive. He could have given up and gone home at the end, but then we wouldn’t have a show. Instead, Daryl will continue on this odyssey in season 2, but this time with a familiar face. Carol has a brief cameo at the end of the first season as she finds Daryl’s bike, stopping at nothing to find him.

The teaser for season 2 showcases her efforts in what is titled, The Book of Carol. Thrown into even more hoards of zombies and the dregs of humanity, season 2 will certainly feature her looking for Daryl. And if The Walking Dead knows what’s good for them, show these two together again.