Daryl’s iconic line in ‘The Walking Dead’ finale has ignited fans online

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead, “Rest in Peace.“

One of the most intriguing aspects that comes along with following a television series is pointing out hidden Easter eggs and miniscule clues that hint at the show’s core details, which seemingly includes the mere mention of the show’s title during an actual episode. This was precisely the case during The Walking Dead’s series finale, which aired last night across the United States.

During the aforementioned episode, fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon finds himself in a complicated predicament, where he travels to Governor Pamela Milton’s sheltered community after Judith Grimes is shot and injured. As per ComicBook.com, the iconic line in question relates to Daryl proclaiming: “We ain’t the walking dead,” which cleverly drops the show’s unforgettable title.

As many fans are aware, this piece of dialogue pays homage to a similar line uttered by Rick Grimes earlier in the series, where Grimes insists that “we are the walking dead” to his faithful group of survivors. However, in typical Daryl fashion, he prefers to push against the chains and refuses to fall in line with the traditional position as a leader.

In response to Daryl’s quote, the internet was left completely in shambles, with a plethora of reactions pointing towards excitement.

Indeed, he said it.

We’re still in shock…

WE AIN'T THE WALKING DEAD pic.twitter.com/YHjunuBKV0 — michaela | TWD FINALE SPOILERS (@mickeyydixon) November 21, 2022

Luckily, TWD fans have yet to see the last of Daryl, whose upcoming spin-off is expected to release sometime in 2023. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled.