Deadpool Will Reportedly Cameo In An Upcoming Disney Plus Show

Based on both Disney’s upcoming release calendar and recent comments made by Kevin Feige, the earliest we can expect to see Deadpool headline his first solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be mid-2023. The Merc with a Mouth’s threequel isn’t going to shoot this year, and even if it was, there are already four movies locked in for 2022 as it is, which could rise to six if Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Blade go off without a hitch.

So far, the following year only has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 penciled in to debut at some point during the twelve months, although Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four is also expected to arrive in 2023. With ten feature films and eight Disney Plus exclusives set to hit the big and small screens before 2022 is over, though, Feige surely isn’t going to sit on an asset as marketable as Deadpool for that long without even a cameo appearance.

Ryan Reynolds Approves Of Awesome Deadpool/Spider-Man Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Luckily, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us that War Machine and Ms. Marvel were getting their own Disney Plus shows – that Wade Wilson is being lined up for a guest spot on She-Hulk, which sounds like it could be completely ridiculous, but also somehow makes perfect sense.

The project has already been confirmed as a half-hour legal comedy, with Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters presumably set to defend many heroes and villains in the courtroom, and Deadpool is a phenomenal candidate. The comedic aspects of She-Hulk would be perfectly suited to his irreverent and fourth wall-breaking nature, and the very thought of him trying to explain to a jury of his peers how he ended up in the MCU would be something that fans would love to see.