Did Jesse Palmer’s wife give birth to their baby after ‘The Golden Wedding?’

After getting engaged to one another during the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist became newlyweds on live television yesterday (January 4) in an event called The Golden Wedding, and it was definitely a party packed with our favorite Bachelor Nation stars.

With Wells Adams from Bachelor In Paradise bartending, Susan Noles from The Golden Bachelor officiating, Kathy Swarts from The Golden Bachelor and Charity Lawson from The Bachelorette serving as red carpet correspondents, and more, anywhere from 100 to 150 people walked the “Gold Carpet” at the La Quinta Resort & Club last night. All of The Golden Bachelor girls appeared to be in attendance, as well as Bachelorettes like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Rachel Recchia, and Tayshia Adams, Bachelors like Joey Graziadei, Ben Higgins, and Zach Shallcross, and more fan favorites. It was truly a night to remember!

One man who undoubtedly made an appearance at the event was the face of The Golden Bachelor, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise himself, Jesse Palmer, whose role was to host The Golden Wedding, despite having an extremely important day when it comes to his life outside of The Bachelor franchise — his wife was going into labor any minute!

Beginning The Golden Wedding broadcast, Palmer explained to viewers at home, “On a personal note, I actually wasn’t sure I was going to make it here tonight, and that’s because my beautiful wife Emely is at home right now and we’re expecting the birth of our very first child at any moment.”

“Emely, I know you’re at home watching, I love you so much, I miss you. Please call me if you feel anything. I will leave here immediately and I’ll leave everything in the capable hands of my friends,” he continued with a nervous smile while gesturing towards red carpet correspondents Swarts and Lawson.

Naturally, fans of The Bachelor franchise took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to laugh about the rather unconventional situation.

Jesse as soon as this wedding is over trying to get to the hospital before his first child is born……#GoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/G9w7e0ZeLQ — Julie Rinozzi (@JulieRinozzi) January 5, 2024

Fortunately, Palmer managed to stay at The Golden Wedding for the full two hours, but did his wife ever give birth to their baby? That is still to be determined, as neither Jesse Palmer nor Emely Fardo have shared anything via social media about the situation.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE after finding out that they were expecting, Palmer gushed, “I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family! Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I’ve always known that she is going to be the best mom… I know our daughter is going to walk all over me — she already has me wrapped around her finger! I’m a little nervous since I never grew up with girls in the house.”

Fardo added, “I’m so excited to share life with our daughter, take her on fun adventures and share with her the lessons this life has taught us.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the relationship between the two lovebirds, Palmer and Fardo connected back in 2017 after attending the same boxing class and instantly catching each other’s eye. After dating for just about two years, Jesse popped the question during a trip together in France — does it get more romantic than that?

While the duo tied the knot back in 2020 with an intimate ceremony in Connecticut — after their plans to get married in France went awry due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Palmer and Fardo had the wedding of their dreams just two years later, with the former Bachelor gushing in an Instagram caption, “We did a thing… After cancelling our wedding twice due to COVID and then eloping in Connecticut, Emely and I finally tied the knot (again) in front of our immediate families in Provence, France 🇫🇷 Everything was PERFECT. This was the day we had been envisioning for the past 3 years. Such a magical day full of love, tears (I maybe cried… a lot) and gratitude.”

Needless to say, Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo are madly in love with one another — and seriously as cute as can be — and we cannot wait for them to welcome their bundle of joy any day (or hour) now. It is safe to say we will be keeping up with the two lovebirds on social media until further notice for all of the updates…