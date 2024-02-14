Did Joey Graziadei’s suitresses snag anything from the ‘Bachelor’ Mansion? The season 28 contestants come clean

When are you ever going to find yourself living in a massive mansion in Los Angeles and dating the same guy as all of your best friends, other than on The Bachelor?

Now that filming has come to a close, the women of season 28 have taken some time to think about their respective journeys on the hit competition show, looking back at the entire experience fondly and sharing some of their favorite things that they gained. With Katelyn DeBacker reflecting on “the spontaneity of it all,” Jenn Tran reflecting on “meeting so many amazing, resilient, and inspiring women,” Lea Cayanan reflecting on “being at one big sleepover with the coolest women,” and more, the women also dove into the details of their time on The Bachelor, admitting that a few (much more tangible) things stayed with them beyond the Bachelor Mansion.

What were these things exactly? Fan favorites like Daisy Kent, Lauren Hollinger, Katelyn DeBacker, and more shared what they snagged from the Bachelor Mansion and ultimately took home with them after production came to a close in respective interviews with Bachelor Nation. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Kicking things off, Daisy Kent told Bachelor Nation that one thing that she saved from her time on The Bachelor was her journal. Aside from the Minnesota native, it looks like a great deal of contestants kept a diary on the show to gather their thoughts and process their emotions, with Jenn Tran deeming it to be the ultimate essential when it comes to her experience on The Bachelor.

After calling it her journal her “best friend in the house,” Jenn elaborated, “I really trust the process, and in order for it all to work you have to have a healthy space to process your emotions” — how sweet is that?

Topping things off, numerous women actually kept the roses that they received from Joey Graziadei as well, coming clean in their respective interviews with Bachelor Nation.

Katelyn DeBacker: “A petal from each rose I received.” Lauren Hollinger: “One of my roses!” Lea Cayanan: “My First Impression Rose 🌹 (and some of my very best friends!)”

While all of these souvenirs are nothing short of spectacular, did any of these lovely ladies take home an exquisite Neil Lane engagement ring as well? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of beloved competition series each and every Monday on ABC — or stream them the next day on Hulu — because the remainder of the show is sure to knock your socks off.