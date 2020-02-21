Baby Yoda Meet And Greets May Be Coming To Disney Parks

In spite of the fact that the fans are generally against everything Disney does with Star Wars, the first season of The Mandalorian on the company’s new streaming platform quickly became an exception to the rule and brought a sense of unanimity back to the divided fandom of a galaxy far, far away.

Indeed, the story of the lonesome Mandalorian bounty hunter, Din Djarin, and his cute 50-year-old sidekick, who’s commonly referred to by the folks on the internet as Baby Yoda, turned out to be an instant hit with everyone, even people who weren’t necessarily long-time Star Wars fans. And yes, we could name Jon Favreau’s storytelling skills and the series’ production values as some of the main reasons that fed the overwhelming popularity of The Mandalorian. But at the end of the day, we all know Disney owes this immense success to the cuteness of Baby Yoda.

As such, it’s not a complete surprise to hear that meet and greets for Mando and the Child are already in the works at Galaxy’s Edge, wherein characters like Rey, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren and even R2-D2 can be seen strolling about and interacting with visitors.

In fact, according to Paul Southern, Lucasfilm’s vice president of licensing, the Mouse House is already working to add Mandalorian attractions to the park.

“So, the reality is that we feel it’s really important for our guests at the parks to be able to meet all of our key characters on a first-hand, personal basis,” Southern said. “And so it’s something we’re working on. We think it’s appropriate, and I think it’s something the guests at the parks can look forward to in the very near future.”

Of course, putting someone in Mando’s costume should be easy enough, especially since they don’t have to remove the Beskar helmet. Baby Yoda, on the other hand, will be tricky to operate. Our guess is that the Child will be an animatronic puppet that you’ll get to visit at a meet and greet station, as opposed to the other characters who freely roam the park.

While we still don’t know when these encounters will be available to visitors, fans can take heart knowing that one way or another, they’ll get to see their favorite bounty hunter again when The Mandalorian returns with another season later this year.