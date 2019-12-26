Palpatine Will Reportedly Return In Darth Maul Disney Plus Show

Sick of Emperor Palpatine yet? His inclusion in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has proved to be divisive, with many arguing that bringing in a villain who we all saw die back at the end of Return of the Jedi smacked of desperation. Still, no one can deny that Ian McDiarmid doesn’t deliver the goods as Palpatine and his moustache-twirling villainy is at least entertaining to watch.

But now that he’s properly (finally?) dead, surely it’s time for McDiarmid to hang up the creepy robes and call it a day, right? Well, maybe not, as Lucasfilm are reportedly working on a Darth Maul Disney Plus show and according to our sources – the same ones who revealed that [SPOILERS] is a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, and that [SPOILERS] would be Rey’s new trainer in the film, both of which turned out to be right – they’re eager for the Emperor to appear in it. This would make a good deal of sense, too.

After all, the show will continue the character’s story as shown in his brief appearance in Solo, meaning that he may be a crime boss of some repute now. On top of that, Maul has an understandable beef with Palpatine as he not only used him as a throwaway weapon during The Phantom Menace but went on to kill his brother Savage Opress in the third season of The Clone Wars. Now, Maul wants some revenge on his former master.

And while how exactly he’ll be involved is still unclear, my bet is that the series will flashback to show us how Maul ended up as Palpatine’s Sith apprentice, depicting him warping his mind to evil in the same way he seduced Anakin and later tried to convert Luke. Then again, right now we can only speculate, especially since our sources – who also told us that [SPOILERS] dies in The Rise of Skywalker, which was correct – say that the series will take place both post-Solo and also feature flashbacks, with the story hopping around various points in the Star Wars timeline.

Tell us, though, are you excited for yet more Emperor Palpatine in the Darth Maul show, or are you kind of sick of the guy already? Let us know in the comments section down below.