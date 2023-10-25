Disney Plus hoping lightning strikes twice as the hard-hitting spiritual sequel to a record-breaking superhero series heads for a global release

The last time Disney Plus debuted a Korean original series based on a webtoon, the end result shattered records and won awards, so recent history is certainly working in the favor of Vigilante.

Whereas spiritual predecessor Moving was a superhero story that became the most-watched original on both the Mouse House’s home platform and Hulu before going on to receive widespread acclaim and a bulging trophy cabinet, the incoming exclusive is much more grounded, hard-hitting, and street-level in nature.

Nam Joo-hyuk headlines as a rookie would-be cop studying at the National Police University, who also has a side hustle in his spare time of tracking down criminals as a nameless, faceless, and increasingly mythical vigilante who dispenses justice with his bare fists to those the law won’t hold to account.

Image via Disney Plus

Ironically, there are shades of the Punisher to Vigilante, which adds another roundabout connection to Moving seeing as one of them channels a Marvel Comics character while the other is rooted firmly in the world of superhuman abilities and otherworldly powers.

A Nov. 8 release was already confirmed in Korea and throughout South East Asia, but Disney must be confident that the show has what it takes to perform to similar levels as its recent counterpart after confirming that it’ll also debut on the same day in virtually every major market including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

The house that Walt built may have been enviously eying Netflix’s regular production line of K-content, and we can only hope that Vigilante enjoys the same sort of reception as Moving when it lands in just a couple of weeks.