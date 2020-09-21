Watch: New Disney Plus Promo Teases WandaVision And The Mandalorian

Despite being conducted virtually, the 72nd Emmy Awards have gone down as a success. There were a number of cool appearances from TV stars, with highlights being the reunion of Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Ramy Youssef showing us what happens when you lose a virtual Emmy and seeing Zendaya pick up an award for Euphoria. Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the night’s big winners, and in my opinion, all were well-deserved victories.

Sadly, The Mandalorian was shut out of most of the major categories, but maybe they’ll have better luck next year with the upcoming second season. That’s set to premiere on October 30th on Disney Plus and the streaming site has now hyped it up along with other incoming shows via a new promo.

The minute-long video features sneak peeks at Clouds, Black is King, Black Beauty and The Right Stuff, but also quick looks at The Mandalorian‘s second season, WandaVision and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Most of The Mandalorian footage was seen in the recent trailer, though I think the Scout Troopers racing their speeder bikes over a rocky environment and Baby Yoda dealing with a giant fireball are new.

Most interesting, though, is what we get from WandaVision, which is set to be the first Disney+ MCU show after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s shoot was delayed by COVID-19. Here, we see Vision welcoming Wanda ‘home,’ followed by shots of her quickly cycling between a variety of eras and costume styles. These weren’t featured in the full trailer that also dropped yesterday and reconfirms what we already knew about the show bending reality in all sorts of weird ways.

Finally, we got to see a tiny bit of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring Sam Wilson flying through some kind of canyon. Sadly, we have a longer-than-anticipated wait to see this as it’s now been delayed to 2021, but it certainly looks good so far.