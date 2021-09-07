Disney Reportedly Developing Haunted Mansion TV Show

As Netflix have shown, the age of streaming has reinvented how franchises can be created. Feature length movies can now be complemented by episodic companion pieces, prequels or direct continuations, and it doesn’t have to be solely restricted to the realm of live-action, either.

Disney Plus has already gotten in on the act in a major way thanks to the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars onto television, and it’s something the streamer will continue to lean on as the Mouse House’s platform looks to deliver on the promise of at least 100 original projects on an annual basis.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Hayden Christensen would be returning in Obi-Wan Kenobi long before it was confirmed – that The Haunted Mansion could be next in line for the shared universe treatment. A theatrical reboot is already in the works with LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish set to star, but that doesn’t mean the world-building stops on the big screen.

National Treasure 3 was announced to be in development alongside a TV show, although the latter stands a much better chance of happening first, while an animated Night at the Museum movie will act as an official follow up to the Ben Stiller franchise, and the Willow sequel series will pick up where the original left off over 30 years ago.

All of those aforementioned titles are in various stages of development or production for Disney Plus, so as redundant as the idea of The Haunted Mansion spinning off into multiple directions may sound, it’s clearly an approach the company are looking to apply to as many properties as possible.