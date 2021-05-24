Disney Reportedly Discussing Live-Action Show For Fennec Shand

Disney and Lucasfilm may have quietly shelved Rangers of the New Republic, which is more than likely due to the studio firing Gina Carano after her Cara Dune was widely expected to steer the project, but it’s not as if Star Wars fans are going to be starved of episodic content any time soon.

The Book of Boba Fett has finished shooting and will arrive in December of this year, with The Mandalorian‘s third season also expected to get underway in the not too distant future. Rogue One spinoff Andor and Ewan McGregor’s return in Obi-Wan Kenobi are both in the midst of production as we speak, while Rosario Dawson is gearing up to return as Ahsoka Tano in her own solo series.

Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte and Justin Simien’s Lando are also in active development, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka would appear in The Mandalorian Season 2 long before Dawson’s casting was confirmed – that another show set in a galaxy far, far away could be on the cards with Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand front and center.

The elite mercenary and assassin has emerged as a firm fan favorite since debuting in Din Djarin’s first run of adventures, before becoming an increased presence in Season 2, which then led to the actress taking second billing behind Temuera Morrison’s titular antihero in The Book of Boba Fett, so moving up to headline status certainly feels like the next logical progression.

Audiences would love to see it, and Wen’s career has shown she’s more than capable of holding her own in terms of onscreen badassery, and there just so happens to be a gap in the market for a new Star Wars streaming exclusive with a female lead.