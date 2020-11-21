Disney’s Reportedly Cancelled Plans For Gina Carano’s Mandalorian Spinoff

Gina Carano may have only lost one of her professional bouts as a mixed martial artist, but she’s currently fighting the toughest battle of her career against an army of keyboard warriors demanding that Disney and Lucasfilm fire her from The Mandalorian. The 38 year-old’s personal and political views have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way as of late, so much so that she’s been trending almost nonstop for the last week.

Her mere presence is now enough to rile up the fanbase, with people voicing their displeasure online about the fact that Cara Dune is one of the focal points of this week’s episode. Furthermore, over the last few days, many have even called for both the Frog Lady and WWE star Sasha Banks’ Koska Reeves to be promoted to the role of the show’s female lead.

Obviously, the entirety of season 2 was shot months ago and with season 3 tentatively scheduled to start production before the end of the year, there’s virtually no chance that the studio are planning on dropping Carano from The Mandalorian. As the ongoing Amber Heard saga has proved over the last few weeks, people demanding that someone gets fired doesn’t mean that it’ll happen.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the Mouse House have nixed any plans to have Cara Dune headline her own Mandalorian spinoff, which was widely been speculated to be one of the countless Disney Plus Star Wars shows in development. Based on how heavily the fans have turned against Carano, having her take center stage in a new series wouldn’t be received particularly well by certain sections of the internet, many of whom are actively crossing their fingers in the hope that her character gets killed off, and as such, it makes sense that the studio have now canned the project.