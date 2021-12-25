Eagle-eyed ‘Hawkeye’ fan spots Avengers Tower mistake

One of the most unexpected talking points throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four so far has been the identity of the mysterious party that purchased Avengers Tower from Tony Stark.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was the first time we’d heard the building was under new ownership, and while No Way Home ruled out Oscorp after Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn confirmed his company doesn’t exist in the MCU’s main timeline, that leaves two standout candidates in the mix.

The first is Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, something the actor has addressed himself, along with Kang the Conqueror variant Mr. Gryphon’s Qeng Enterprises, which was teased in a Loki Easter Egg. Tom Holland knows who owns it, but he’s not saying, while fans continue to speculate wildly.

However, one eagle-eyed Hawkeye fan has pointed out a fairly glaring mistake regarding Avengers Tower and where it sits in the New York City skyline, which you can see below.

It’s hardly a game-changing mistake, but it still feels like the sort of thing you’d have thought Marvel would notice in post-production. Manipulating existing geography is surely a nightmare to keep track of give the sheer volume of MCU projects that are always in development, but these sort of minor continuity errors rarely make it past the diehards without being called out.