The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Will Reportedly Lead To A Spinoff For [SPOILERS]

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus expansion got off to a phenomenal start with WandaVision, which drew almost universal acclaim from fans and critics alike, instantly establishing itself as one of the best TV shows of the year so far, one that’s potentially in with a real shot at awards season glory.

In less than a week, the franchise’s second episodic exclusive arrives when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres, and while it’s much more action-orientated than WandaVision, the early reactions have been encouragingly positive. Plot specifics still remain under wraps, but we know that the legacy left behind by Steve Rogers’ Captain America is going to play a huge role in the story.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could spawn its own spinoff, too, with the Thunderbolts reportedly getting their own streaming series. This is far from the first time we’ve heard something similar, and based on what we know so far, several of the major pieces are already in place to make it a reality.

Daniel Brühl’s Zemo has led several iterations of the Thunderbolts in the comic books, while Songbird and Batroc have also joined up in the past, both of whom are set to appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sutton goes on to say that Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Ghost, Black Widow‘s Taskmaster and even Thaddeus Ross’ Red Hulk will be part of the lineup, too, which he describes as the MCU’s version of Suicide Squad.

So far, the comic book franchise hasn’t leaned into antihero territory too often, never mind putting the bad guys front and center, but with so much new content in development and a ready-made storytelling opportunity already there, it’s not the craziest thing we’ve ever heard.