‘Family Guy’ season 22 episode 10 release date, confirmed

Long before gut-busting comedy series Ted became an unforgettable hit over on Peacock, creator Seth MacFarlane found enormous success with comedy extravaganza Family Guy — which has remained on Fox since the late ‘90s. Flash forward to now, and the series is still heavily regarded as one of the most popular comedic animations on television, with the series now fully embarking on its 22nd season.

After the 22nd season’s premiere back in October 2023, the fun-filled season has produced an endless amount of entertainment and laughs thus far — with viewership still going strong with typically a million viewers each week. That being said, Family Guy fanatics were notably disappointed after learning that the ninth episode of the season was the fall finale, meaning that no new episodes would be released for a while.

Luckily, a brand-new release date has finally been given for the 10th episode of the season, so those wishing to tune in thankfully don’t have to wait too much longer.

When will episode 10 of season 22 be released?

With the 22nd season officially underway, you’d think that overall interest and excitement in the long-running series would have wavered by now, but passionate supporters of the comedy series have seemingly remained by its side. As a result, lifelong fans have been wondering when the 10th episode will be released, and at last, an answer has been given.

All of that being said, the 10th episode, of the 22nd season, titled “Teacher’s Heavy Pet,” is set to release to the public on March 6, 2024. Regardless of the exact date, there’s simply no denying that the laughs and gags will be jam-packed into the rest of the season — courtesy of MacFarlane himself.