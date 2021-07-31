Female Robin To Reportedly Cameo In Titans Season 3

We already know that there will be a lot of Robins and ex-Robins in Titans‘ third season, with Dick Grayson fully assuming the mantle of Nightwing, Jason Todd crossing over into being Red Hood, and Tim Drake making his live-action debut. However, our sources are claiming that another version of Robin will appear in the fresh block of episodes coming in August, namely Carrie Kelley.

Kelley is the female Robin introduced in Frank Miller’s 1986 classic The Dark Knight Returns. She is first seen as a 13-year-old who saves the aged Batman’s life and convinces him to take her own as his latest sidekick, before helping him to train an army of crimefighters. In later stories set within Miller’s universe, Kelley assumes various identities, including Catgirl, Batgirl, and Batwoman.

Outside of the Dark Knight series, Kelley showed up in the New 52 and DC Rebirth continuities, as well as several other comics. In addition, the character has been part of animated shows, and briefly turns up in the extended cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in a “Knightmare” dream sequence. In this context, adding her to the Titans Earth, which has become pretty accommodating to featuring Bruce Wayne and well-known Batman figures, would make sense.

One potential complication to this report is whether Titans will want to throw in another Robin to what’s already looking like a busy plot, and one that may be built around some shocking deaths. Having Carrie Kelley briefly cameo without actually donning a costume, would more realistically work as an Easter Egg for fans, meaning we might also get hints of further versions of Robin such as Stephanie Brown. Less likely, however, is an introduction for Damian Wayne, although it wouldn’t be a surprise if he does eventually get brought in for a future Titans season, or for a separate program.