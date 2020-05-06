In just a week, Barry Allen and his team will face their biggest challenge this year – after the “Crisis” event, that is – in the season 6 finale of The Flash.

Despite the fact that the novel coronavirus pandemic has suspended production on all films and TV shows, including The CW’s Arrowverse, the crew behind the Scarlet Speedster of Central City have salvaged what they could to give us a sense of closure, at least for the time being. As such, and contrary to previous seasons, episode 19, ironically titled “Success is Assured,” will have Team Flash facing one of their biggest challenges yet.

Indeed, the title seems a bit ironic considering that Barry and his friends find themselves in quite an ordeal. After realizing that Iris has been trapped inside the mirror world, Team Flash has to find a way to save Barry’s wife, not to mention face Mirror Master. Over the past couple of days, the crew has managed to tease us relentlessly. Apparently, the finale will feature one of the show’s biggest battles yet, and the new promo exponentially raised both the stakes and our excitement. As if that weren’t enough, Grant Gustin has recently said that there’s much to come in the last episode and the synopsis proposes a risky plan to save Iris.

If these don’t give you enough incentive to jump on the hype train, then perhaps new stills from the upcoming episode, which you can check out below, will.

We’re definitely excited to see what’s next for Barry and Iris after they get out of this particular mess. The couple has gone through much worse together before, but something tells us that the damage is inconsolable this time.

Of course, the writers had planned a completely different finale to what we’re going to get, possibly with the return of Eobard Thawne’s Reverse Flash, but until social restrictions are lifted, fans of The Flash will have to accept this as an alternate ending for the foreseeable future.