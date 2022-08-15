Florence Pugh handles jumping out of a helicopter like a champ in a preview for ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’

Running Wild with Bear Grylls is currently airing its seventh season on National Geographic, and Monday’s new episode will feature actress Florence Pugh braving the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica alongside host Bear Grylls. And it appears as though the episode stars out with a high-flying adventure, as — we know this will come as a shock — the helicopter dropping Grylls and Pugh off isn’t able to land, forcing the pair to rappel down into the jungle below.

“We’re going to go into a little clearing in this jungle ravine,” Grylls tells the 26-year-old from the helicopter in the preview clip, released ahead of the new episode. “After that, we’re going to hover.”

“These are throw bags, I’m gonna throw mine, throw yours — we’re going to jump,” he tells the surprisingly nonplussed Pugh. “The main thing is, never take your hands off that rope. That’s the 101 lesson. You got this!”

From a voiceover, Grylls explains that once he and Pugh land, they’ll have to follow the fastest route downriver as it descends nine miles east across a series of ranging rapids and cascading waterfalls over sheer cliffs to their extraction point.

Thankfully, no one to our knowledge has ever perished during the filming of an episode of Grylls’ long-running series, and Pugh somehow also manages to land without incident. And assuming that the episode was filmed before July’s Valentino Haute Couture show in Italy where Pugh turned heads in an eye-popping, sheer, princess pink gown, we know that she most likely manages to survive the episode unscathed.

But really, jumping out of a helicopter is nothing when you’ve learned to deal with the unfortunate wrath of the internet. As if we ever doubted her!