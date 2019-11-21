Frozen TV Show Reportedly In Early Development For Disney Plus

It’s not hard to see why Disney’s animated fairy-tale Frozen thawed the hearts of so many when it debuted six years ago. Boasting a soundtrack brimming with devilishly catchy earworms, a handful of strong and charming characters, as well as some genuinely heart-warming, top-notch writing, too, it’s no wonder why so many were put under its spell, catapulting it to one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time. No small feat.

While a second installment of the Academy Award-winning animated fantasy franchise hits theaters tomorrow, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who said an Aladdin sequel was in the works and that a Scream reboot is happening, both of which have since been confirmed – that a Frozen TV show is currently in development for Disney Plus. Furthermore, we’ve been told that the upcoming series will center upon the adventures of everyone’s favourite fun-lovin’ snowman: Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad).

Due to how early in development the project is, further concrete details remain scarce. However, it’s not hard to envision such a move from the House of Mouse. Clearly, the Frozen brand has gone from strength to strength in a fairly short space of time, and a new animated TV show would undoubtedly give the franchise some extra marketing momentum, while also hooking in more parents and fans into subscribing to the company’s exclusive streaming platform: Disney Plus.

Frozen 2 Gallery 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With Frozen 2 launching in cinemas on November 22nd – with apparently even catchier songs than the original – and with a brand new TV series in early development, fans of Elsa, Anna, Olaf and co. certainly have a whole lot to look forward to.

Tell us, though, are you ready to return to the wintry kingdom of Arendelle this weekend? Let us know in the usual place down below!