Aziraphale and Crowley are returning with another season of Good Omens on Prime Video, which, according to showrunner Douglas Mackinnon, has just wrapped filming.

Per Collider, Mackinnon took to Twitter to announce the crew has concluded principal photography on the upcoming second season of the fantasy comedy series. David Tennant’s wife also shared a picture of her husband with Crowley’s signature red hair and another with the actor’s normal hair color, signifying the end of the shoot.

When you get an ensemble of characters whose chemistry is as unequaled and undeniable as David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s was in the first season of Good Omens, you don’t just let go of them. That’s exactly what happened with Amazon’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett’s eponymous novel, which was initially supposed to be a limited series running for only six episodes.

Now, with this renewal, Gaiman is entering uncharted territory narrative-wise, though I think most fans are just glad to have the two actors back as their celestial small-screen counterparts.

Aziraphale And Crowley Face The End Times Again In Good Omens Season 2 First Look 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

Due to that very reason, even the classic novel’s most avid fans have no clue as to what the story will entail, but speculation about the season one finale has led many to believe that Aziraphale and Crowley will once again have to mediate a peace between the warring factions of angels and demons to save the world from an untimely apocalypse.

Now that shooting has wrapped, Amazon will hopefully release a first teaser trailer in the next few months to answer some of our most burning questions.