Gotham’s David Mazouz May Return For Crisis On Infinite Earths

The amount of heroes taking part in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is truly staggering. But the really mind-blowing part is that we still don’t know all of the surprise cameos that The CW has managed to pull off. Here’s one more that we can maybe add to the never-ending list, though.

Don’t get your hopes up too high just yet, but apparently, it’s possible that Gotham star David Mazouz will be returning as Bruce Wayne in the crossover event. We Got This Covered has had it confirmed by two separate sources that an appearance from Mazouz’s Bruce was in early drafts of the script, as with the cameos from the Titans and Doom Patrol casts that we’ve previously heard about. However, our sources are unable to confirm whether it actually ended up happening, as possible contractual obligations and scheduling conflicts could’ve gotten in the way.

Given that, we can only say this might happen for now. Seeing as this intel comes to us via the same sources that told us about a Mia Smoak Arrow spinoff way back in March and Tom Welling’s return for “Crisis” over the summer before it was officially announced though, there’s no reason to doubt it.

Of course, there’s often been talk of Gotham crossing over with The CW’s shared universe over the years – an Arrow easter egg was even featured on the FOX Batman prequel early in its run. With the series now finished, it would really mean a lot to fans to get Mazouz back one last time as the young Dark Knight, especially as “Crisis” would feature him joining the larger DC mythos.

Even if he doesn’t show up though, there’s still plenty to be excited about in “Crisis.” As well as all the usual suspects, the event will feature Brandon Routh returning as Superman, Kevin Conroy making his live-action debut as Batman, Cress Williams mixing in with the Arrowverse for the first time as Black Lightning. Burt Ward back as Dick Grayson, Ashley Scott as Birds of Prey‘s Huntress… I could go on and on. And we’ll see them all in action when “Crisis on Infinite Earths” begins with a Supergirl/Batwoman double-bill on Sunday, December 8th.