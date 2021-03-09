Grand Admiral Thrawn And Ezra Bridger Star Wars Show Rumored For Disney Plus

There are close to a dozen Star Wars shows in various stages of development for Disney Plus, but that doesn’t mean the rumor mill is going to stop spinning about what comes after that. So far, though, all we know is that The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka will exist in their own pocket of the mythology, freely interacting with each other in terms of characters and plot points.

Meanwhile, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Lando and The Acolyte will all tell relatively self-contained stories, albeit ones that are directly tied into the sprawling continuity first established by George Lucas back in 1977. The Mando-adjacent projects have long been speculated to tie together in an epic crossover event inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, with Grand Admiral Thrawn pegged as the big bad after he was name-dropped by Ahsoka Tano.

Nwo, a new rumor claims that Thrawn and longtime fan favorite Ezra Bridger will play the two main roles in yet another episodic Star Wars adventure in the works for Disney Plus. This scoop comes from Kessel Run Transmissions, too, who have proven to be fairly reliable in regards to dropping information regarding a galaxy far, far away ahead of time.

This is the same project that Aladdin‘s Mena Massoud is said to be under consideration for as well, and after The Mandalorian tied itself to the animated canon throughout season 2, Ezra Bridger entering the fray at some stage has felt like a formality. That being said, while the report hinted that the mystery Thrawn/Ezra show was coming soon, with The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor all in production at the same time, and Din Djarin’s third run of episodes also expected to kick off shooting in the near future, Lucasfilm’s resources could be stretched pretty thin until at least the end of the year.