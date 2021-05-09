Grant Gustin Reportedly Thinking Of Leaving The Flash After Season 8

The Flash is about to be hit by the loss of two of its original cast members, as both Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes have been announced to be exiting the long-running CW series after its seventh season. It’s raising questions of how long the rest of the main crew will remain aboard, especially star Grant Gustin. According to a new rumor, it’s possible that the Scarlet Speedster himself may be bowing out of Central City after one more season.

Insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that Gustin could exit The Flash after season 8. When we found out Cavanagh and Valdes were leaving, it was confirmed that the leading actor had signed a deal with the network to return for season 8, with the rest of the cast – such as Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker – currently in negotiations to come back alongside him. Richtman is now saying that Gustin is thinking of calling it a day once the eighth run is up.

You might think this means the end is nigh for The Flash, but Richtman’s intel indicates that, if the show is renewed past season 8, than it could carry on without Gustin. It’s possible that producers are already sowing the seeds for a version of the show without Barry Allen, too. The upcoming 150th episode will both bring back Jessica Parker Kennedy as XS and introduce Jordan Fisher’s Bart Allen AKA Impulse. It’s possible these next generation heroes could take over their father’s mantle going forward.

That’s only in the case that Gustin ultimately does elect to leave, however. With a lot of season 7 still to go and all of season 8 to come after that, we don’t even have to think about the possibility of the actor moving on for a long time yet.

The Flash continues next Tuesday, May 11th on The CW.