Halloween TV Show Reportedly In The Works, Could Be On Netflix

How do you breathe new life into a horror franchise that’s had a bit of a difficult time in recent years? Easy: you produce a sequel that honors the original but also wipes out all other movies in the Halloween timeline.

That’s basically what David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride did with their 2018 effort, which won over both fans and critics after it took the iconic legacy of Michael Myers in a refreshing new direction. It was a difficult balancing act that they were tasked with, but they clearly pulled it off and now, the franchise’s future is brighter than ever.

So bright, in fact, that it looks set to expand onto television. That’s right, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ace Ventura 3 is in early development and Warner Bros. is working on a Swamp Thing movie, both of which have since been confirmed (the former by the studio themselves and the latter by Bloody Disgusting), say that a Halloween TV series is beginning to come together.

Of course, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as producer Malek Akkad said a while back that it was something they were looking into doing and that he wanted to see it happen.

“You know, it’s something that we’ve had for a long time and I definitely want to see it done, When we started doing it… this was in development about a decade ago. At the time, I think the thought was we don’t want to cannibalize the theatrical. Let’s keep it as a theatrical event movie. If that starts flowing down, we would address TV. Nowadays, we all know, TV is pulling out ahead of theatrical in a way that surprised everybody, certainly me.”

From what we understand, the series would focus on Michael terrorizing a new group of characters (so Laurie Strode and her family wouldn’t be involved), but still be set in the same universe as the films. It’s unclear exactly where on the Halloween timeline it would take place, but given how unbelievably messy the series’ continuity is at this point, they could probably slot it in just about anywhere and find a way to explain it.

We’ve also been told by our sources – the same ones who said Bill Murray would return for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which ended up being true – that the show is headed to a streaming service and might end up on Netflix. Though that remains to be confirmed at this time.

Obviously, it’s early days yet for this Halloween TV show, but make no mistake about it, Michael Myers is definitely headed to the small screen and once we learn more about what this new venture for the property will entail, we’ll be sure to let you know.