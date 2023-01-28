Has HBO found its Abby for ‘The Last of Us’ season 2?

Well, it official, The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season. After only two episodes, this horrifyingly addictive tale of an apocalyptic America has taken the world by storm. Setting a record for the largest viewership gain between a first and second episode in the history of HBO Max, there’s no denying that The Last of Us is the real deal.

Even with all the excitement, fans of the game know all too well what a second season means for the franchise storyline. We’re not crying, you’re crying. The internet has already caught fire with countless fan castings, and plenty of people have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on who would play The Last of Us Part II’s ambiguous antagonist.

Who would you cast as Abby in ‘THE LAST OF US’ Season 2?



Without spoiling anything, the truth is, Abby is an incredibly hard character to cast. Tasked with holding her own against the likes of Joel, Ellie, Tommy, and the rest of the gang — finding Abby means the show’s creators have to go out and find (without mincing words) a Grade-A badass.

One particular comment on this tweet is getting a lot of love, and we think this particular casting option could be darn-near perfect.

shannon berry 10000000% pic.twitter.com/pLtqm35O4R — violet ☆ TLOU SPOILERS 🧟‍♀️ (@616vi) January 27, 2023

Shannon Berry (The Wilds, Hunters) would be absolutely perfect as Abby. She has the attitude, the acting chops, and could easily carry herself around the show’s heavy hitters.

Sadly, fans might have to wait a while before we hear any official news from the folks at HBO Max. We’re sure they’re much more focused on finishing out this first season before setting their sights on the future. All we can do now is wait for episode three to drop tomorrow night, and try our best to not have nightmares afterward.