Hayden Christensen’s Next Star Wars Appearance Reportedly Revealed

Fans have become so disenfranchised with Disney’s handling of the Star Wars franchise that Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker would no doubt lead to widespread celebrations, despite the actor’s generally woeful performances being one of the most roundly savaged parts of the Prequel Trilogy.

It would be a pretty big understatement to say that Anakin’s transformation from enthusiastic young Jedi to the most evil figure in the galaxy could have been handled better, but Christensen’s role in the franchise will always remain one of the most important. And now, with his mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi set to star in his own Disney Plus series that takes place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, there’s been widespread speculation that he’ll follow Ewan McGregor in making a comeback to a galaxy far, far away.

Despite the obvious story limitations of being dead, the expanded small screen Star Wars universe will feature more than a few characters with strong ties to Anakin that could open the door towards crafting a more satisfying arc for one of the franchise’s most pivotal figures, and we’ve now heard that Christensen could be lending support towards two upcoming shows.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ahsoka Tano would be appearing in the second season of The Mandalorian and that Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS], both of which were correct. – the 39 year-old will reportedly be involved in Snips’ planned solo series. However, before that, he’ll first be seen in Obi-Wan via flashback.

The recently-delayed show will include flashbacks to events that happened in the Prequel Trilogy, and will be used to strengthen the connection between Obi-Wan and Anakin, perhaps ultimately painting their relationship in an entirely new light. Of course, Star Wars has gained something of a reputation recently for continually returning to the same well, but at least in this case, it would make complete sense in the context of the story being told.