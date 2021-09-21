HBO Max Reportedly Considering Gotham Reboot

Fox’s Gotham was never supposed to be prestige television, but it cultivated a sizeable fanbase across its five seasons anyway. The early episodes had a lot of people questioning the decision to give the green light to a Batman-focused project that wouldn’t feature the Dark Knight in costume until the final moments of the finale, but it worked out pretty well in the end.

It took a while for Gotham to find its stride, but once the creative team decided to let go and take things in the craziest direction possible, the series became ten times more entertaining. A grim-faced procedural was never going to work, not even in a place like Gotham City, so doubling down on the insanity was the smartest call, and it yielded some gloriously demented guest stars and storylines.

It’s been over two years since Gotham ended on the nice, round number of 100 episodes, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Jared Leto’s Joker was getting a brand new look in Zack Snyder’s Justice League long before it was confirmed – that the cult favorite may end up as the subject of an HBO Max reboot.

Obviously, there’s already a Batman spinoff focusing on the Gotham City Police Department in the works for the platform, which makes the idea of reviving the series redundant on a lot of levels. However, what’s old is eventually new once again, and as Gotham continues to find a new audience on streaming with each passing year, it can’t be ruled out that it’ll happen eventually.