HBO Max Reportedly Developing A Conjuring TV Show

As the streaming wars continue to heat up, any platform owned by a studio that’s also in the business of churning out blockbuster sequels finds themselves at a distinct advantage. Disney Plus are making subscriptions a necessity to keep up with the latest happenings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while The Mandalorian is just the first of many shows set to expand the Star Wars mythology.

The DCEU is also getting in on the act with an Aquaman animated miniseries and The Batman spinoff being developed by Matt Reeves and Boardwalk Empire‘s Terence Winter that will focus on the Gotham City Police Department and act as a companion piece to the upcoming reboot. Not to mention the Snyder Cut of Justice League or the possibility that J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark could also end up connecting to the big screen franchise in some fashion.

Official Logo And Artwork For The Conjuring 3 Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Warner Bros. might be making the DCEU one of the focal points of HBO Max, but they’ve also got the biggest brand in horror at their disposal, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us about both the aforementioned Justice League Dark show and the Green Lantern series for HBO Max before either was announced – that a small screen spinoff of The Conjuring franchise is also in the works.

The property is no stranger to spinoffs already, of course, and a TV show would mark the next logical progression. Details are scarce at the moment, but we know that it’ll be set in the same narrative space as the rest of the movies and could even feature some of the characters from the films. James Wan is expected to be involved as a producer as well, and may be tempted to direct an episode or two given his long association with the Conjuring universe. Fingers crossed.