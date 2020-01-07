HD Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster Reveals Best Look Yet At New Costumes

Things have been a little quiet in terms of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in recent weeks, with the first Disney Plus show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe having kicked off shooting back in early November. Since then, a huge number of set photos have made their way online, showing us everything from teases of Zemo’s return to Anthony Mackie’s incredible suit covered in actual falcons.

The production likely shut down for a while over the holiday season though, leaving fans short of new images from the highly-anticipated miniseries. However, likely anticipating that we haven’t had a Falcon and the Winter Soldier fix for a while now, Disney and Marvel have just released an updated, high-resolution version of the show’s poster, which you can see below.

You can spot a couple of new details in the latest version of the one-sheet, too, including a distant view of Falcon flying directly across the silhouetted shield of Captain America, which is heavily foreshadowing Sam eventually taking up the mantle, which is rumored to be one of the main driving forces of the story.

Once set to be the only MCU series to debut on Disney’s streaming service in 2020, the recent news that WandaVision was being fast-tracked in order to make it to our screens this year ensures that subscribers will be getting a double helping of superhero action over the next twelve months, which hardly seems to be a coincidence, especially now that Disney Plus may have lost some paying customers once The Mandalorian’s first season ended.

We still don’t have any concrete information about exactly how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will play out, but the show comes burdened with huge expectations given that it marks the MCU’s official expansion onto television, not to mention the huge roster of expensive shows that will follow soon after. Fingers crossed then that it’ll deliver.