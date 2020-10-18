Henry Cavill Shares New Witcher Season 2 Training Photo

After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming on the second season of The Witcher is picking up speed again and Geralt of Rivia himself is hard at work to maintain a fitting physique for the monster-hunter.

The first chapter in the story of the White Wolf came out last year and rose to prominence and overwhelming critical acclaim almost overnight, shattering the streaming service’s records and spawning a large and dedicated fanbase on the internet. In fact, it’s safe to say that at this point, the live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels is Netflix’s most valued property.

While it’ll be some time before the next season comes along, courtesy of the ongoing global Coronavirus outbreak, the company knows all too well to keep the hype alive. As such, we’ve received a ton of information and snippets lately, including the official synopsis for the upcoming run, not to mention our first looks at Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri.

Now, the star of the show Henry Cavill has given us yet another update on his Instagram page by sharing a photo of his workout session in the Lake District, writing:

“Witcher training focuses on three major aspects….speed, explosive power, and fitness. Which can hurt! I haven’t had the opportunity to run for miles up hill since Gibraltar many years ago! But there is no better place to get back into that groove than the Lake District here at home in the UK. This place has just stormed into my top 3 favourite places in the world! Absolutely love it.”

So far as the source material is concerned, though, Cavill is already in great shape. As a matter of a fact, Sapkowski hardly describes Geralt as bulky. In the books, the legendary Witcher is skinny, with a scarred face and an ugly smile, none of which obviously come close to drawing the Man of Steel star’s spectacular physical shape and appearance.

In any event, the character will have to face a lot of deadlier foes in the upcoming chapter, all the more reason for Cavill to remain fighting fit. As for these adversaries, we know that the narrative of The Witcher Season 2 will pick up after the Battle of Sodden. With the presumption that Yennefer has died on the hill among her sorceress friends, the Rivian monster hunter takes his Child Surprise to Kaer Morhen, the Witcher School of the Wolf. But their stay in the ancient keep will be cut short as new powers emerge to threaten the life of the Cintran Princess.