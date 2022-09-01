Here’s 6 actors who can play Wonder Man in the MCU

A live action Wonder Man series is underway, and fans have begun to express their excitement over the adaptation of one of the lesser known Avengers.

With shows like Loki, WandaVision, and Hawkeye diving deeper into already existing MCU favorites, newer entries like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have proven that the collaboration between Marvel Studios and Disney Plus is strong enough to spotlight superheroes that have yet to previously appear in the famed universe.

Simon Williams, who goes by the superhero pseudonym Wonder Man, is a former villain turned superhero who acquired his powers after an exposure to ionic energy. Armed with superhuman strength, speed, immortality, and a wealth of other powers, his introduction to the MCU will prove exciting for many fans of his comic book counterpart.

There’s not much information about the series’ ongoing development, besides the announcement of Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as executive producer, and the return of Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery.

As for who will take on the role of the powerful hero and Avenger, fans can only wait in anticipation. In true fandom fashion, there has been some fan casting going around, and we’re joining in to highlight our picks for who best to play Wonder Man.

Nathan Fillion

An obvious choice, the charming Nathan Fillion was previously cast as the superhero in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, although his scenes were ultimately cut. He also voiced the character in the short-lived animated series, M.O.D.O.K. It’s worth noting, however, that Fillion is now in his 50s, and if the character’s longevity is being planned, he will most likely miss out on the role.

Robbie Amell

The talented heartthrob finally caught a break with the hit comedy Upload on Amazon Prime, but Amell has had his fair share of superhuman roles. He’s mostly recognized for his portrayal of Firestorm on The Flash, but he led the sci-fi series The Tomorrow People, which was unfortunately cancelled after one season. Taking on Wonder Man will be a great way to solidify the actor as an action star.

Tyler Hoechlin

The Teen Wolf alum has the looks, build, and range to bring Wonder Man to life. He is however, currently leading the CW superhero drama Superman & Lois as the titular hero, but we’re sure he wouldn’t mind taking the leap to join the mega successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kellan Lutz

Kellan Lutz has proven he has no problem succeeding in embodying a superhuman. His stint as Emmett Cullen in the Twilight saga, as well portraying the titular demi-god in The Legend of Hercules would make this role a bit of a breeze for him. The actor and model has all the star power needed to carry the role effectively.

Henry Golding

While the Malaysian-British actor has yet to turn heads as an action star, Wonder Man could be a game changer for him. Henry Golding is a smart, talented, and fit actor who portrayed the titular character in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, and though the film wasn’t a commercial success, Golding proved he can hang with the best of them.

Jensen Ackles

The brilliant actor was previously in talks with Marvel to portray Hawkeye, so it’s only fair he’s offered this role to take into consideration. Ackles is a solid actor whose recent turn as Soldier Boy in the popular series The Boys has earned him superhuman credits. His portrayal as the arrogant character would sit perfectly next to Wonder Man, who has had his fair share of strong headed moments in the comic books.