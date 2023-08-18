How did Ahsoka die in ‘Star Wars: Rebels’?

Dave Filoni may not be a sadist, but the Star Wars mastermind does enjoy twisting the heartstrings of his fans.

Star Wars: Rebels features some of the most heartbreaking moments of canon, including the blinding and eventual sacrifice of Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.). But those aren’t the only harrowing moments. Ahsoka Tano‘s (Ashley Eckstein) journey from being an unruly Padawan to becoming a rogue agent culminates in the season two finale, “Twilight of the Apprentice.” After discovering that Darth Vader is in fact her caring Master from The Clone Wars, Ahsoka announces her intention to avenge Anakin’s death.

When Vader notes that is not the way of the Jedi, Ahsoka answers simply: “I am no Jedi.” So begins the iconic fight sequence between the former Master and Apprentice. Anakin had practically raised Ahsoka as a preteen, teaching her all the ways of the Jedi including fighting and bending the rules. Though Anakin turned to the Dark Side, their connection still remains strong. There is a brief moment where it seems that Vader could actually turn into Anakin again, but it doesn’t last. Ahsoka resigns herself to killing Vader or die trying. As Ezra (Taylor Gray) attempts to go back for her, she stoically Force-pushes the barrier closed and leaves herself to her fate.

Audiences are led to believe that Ahsoka perished in the battle, especially after seeing Vader leave the temple alone and battered. Maybe even heartbroken. But that’s up for interpretation. No matter how well Anakin trained Ahsoka, there is very little chance she would be able to walk away intact. Even a slight glimpse of Ahsoka’s retreating form into the temple makes it seem as though that is only her Force ghost moving on. This was the demise of Ahsoka Tano.

Or so it seemed.

After the episode aired, Eckstein teased to CinemaBlend about the future of her character, which gave hope to fans.

“I want to know more about Ahsoka’s future as this kind of neutral character. Her lightsabers are white because she’s neutral. She’s not on the Dark Side, she’s not a Jedi. She’s not even a full-blown Rebel. What is she doing? Where is she? All I can say is, you’ll see Ahsoka again.”

Fans had to wait until the final seasons of Rebels to see the character again, but Eckstein had been right. Ahsoka hadn’t died officially, though it wasn’t for lack of trying from Vader.

At the end of Rebels season four, Ezra is sent through a time portal to do some good. Finally, after two seasons, fans see the end of the famous fight between Ahsoka and Vader. As Ezra gazes through the portal, Ahsoka’s owl Morai urges the young Jedi to act. As good as Ahsoka is, she is no match for Vader and would die without assistance. Right before Vader lands the killing blow, Ezra reaches through the portal and pulls Ahsoka through. In the intervening years since they last met Ezra is no longer the student that Ahsoka remembers.

He has matured, especially following the death of Kanan. The two have more in common now than ever before, but still, they have to part ways. Unable to stay in the dimension, Ahsoka escapes through the window from where she came. The fight between her and Vader is over, and we see her disappear into the temple as we saw in the season two finale.

Ahsoka had never died but would have if it weren’t for Ezra’s intervention. Thanks to him, she can continue her work for the rebellion and pay the favor back in the future. It is only a couple of episodes until the Rebels series finale, where Ezra is the one that needs saving. After being swept up in a pod of Purrgil, the Jedi disappears into hyperspace.

This is a loose thread that will finally be tied up in the timeline of Star Wars: Ahsoka. Filoni appears to be a fan of the long game, waiting years to resolve Ahsoka and Ezra’s story. Now with the help of Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ahsoka will do what she is destined to and pay Ezra back for the kindness he showed her. Judging from the trailer, it appears that hunting down Thrawn (Larks Mikkelsen) will be the primary focus, but that shouldn’t mean that Ezra is discounted. He is the emotional resonance that is needed for Ahsoka to succeed. His relationship with Sabine is the heart of Rebels and Star Wars is nothing without heart.

Ahsoka’s “death” has informed her mission going forward, and if her self-titled series follows the legacy of Rebels, it will be one of the best live-action series yet.