How many episodes are in ‘The Bear’ season 2?

The hit comedy-drama released its second season last week in the U.S., but how many episodes are there?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Bear season 2

Since its release in the summer of 2022, the comedy-drama The Bear has hit all of the critical and commercial high notes. Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, and Lionel Boyce, as well as a host of other talented actors, it was nominated for numerous awards and is tipped to receive a large number of Emmy nominations.

So, it was no surprise that the series was renewed for a second season by Hulu, which was released in its entirety on June 22 in the U.S. If you want to know more about season 2 of The Bear, including how many episodes there are, then read ahead!

What is The Bear about?

Screengrab via Hulu

The Bear follows James Beard Award-winning chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto after he leaves the world of fine dining to return home and look after his family’s sandwich shop (The Beef), after his brother’s tragic suicide. Used to the high pressure and even higher standards of white-table restaurants, Carmy soon has to learn to deal with a whole new set of issues.

These include the realities of running a failing small business, trying to force his bored, anti-authority staff to listen to him, and having to once again become entangled in family drama. In addition to this, he is trying to deal with the grief of his brother’s death and the circumstances surrounding it and keep a lid on his alcoholism.

As he gets to know his staff and reintegrates himself into his local community, he soon realizes what he left behind, and vows to bring his family’s business back into the big time.

With high ratings, interesting storylines, and a cliffhanger of a season 1 ending with Carmy closing The Beef so that he could reopen the spot as The Bear, it’s no surprise that season 2 was highly-anticipated. The new season began with Carmy attempting to get his new restaurant off the ground and included even more fascinating stories.

How many episodes are in The Bear season 2?

Screengrab via Hulu

Unlike season one of The Bear, which had eight episodes, season two has ten episodes. This is an indication of the bigger stories season 2 has to tell. All of the episodes were released on Hulu on June 22 in the States and will be released in the Star section of Disney Plus internationally on July 19.

What are the episodes of The Bear season 2 called?

Image via Hulu

The ten episodes of season two of The Bear are each titled as follows:

“Beef”: Faced with the reality of opening a new restaurant, the crew must make a plan. “Pasta”: The crew splits up to work towards their new vision. “Sundae”: Sydney searches Chicago for culinary inspiration. “Honeydew”: Marcus challenges himself. “Pop”: The renovation gets off track. “Fishes”: Flashback to an intense and heated Christmas dinner in the Berzatto family. “Forks”: Richie stages. “Bolognese”: The crew awaits a do or die fire suppression test. “Omelette”: Final preparations are made for The Bear’s first service. “The Bear”: Friends and Family night at The Bear.

How long is each episode of The Bear season 2?

Screengrab via Hulu

Like season one of The Bear, almost all of the episodes of season two are around thirty minutes long. The shortest episode in the season is episode three, “Sundae,” which runs at 26 minutes. The longest episode is number six, “Fishes,” which clocks in at an hour and five minutes.

Given that “Fishes” gives us a lot of familial background, it’s unsurprising that the creators and producers of The Bear chose to give the fans an extended episode.