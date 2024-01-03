How many episodes in ‘The Gilded Age’ season 2 are there?

Max, the artist formerly known as HBO, has had many controversial shakeups in the past few years, but it remains on the cutting edge of narrative television. Just look at how The Last of Us became one of the most emblematic TV shows of 2023.

Meanwhile, in less dystopian climates, high society in New York has never been more gripping than in The Gilded Age. Created by Downton Abbey scribe Julian Fellowes, the series brings the same glamor to an era long since past. The late 1880s was a fascinating time in American history. The Industrial Revolution offered technology as well as wealth to a new generation, and this new economic growth gave rise to an upper class in New York that valued propriety and etiquette as they attended balls and tried to make marital connections. In a world where all you are is your reputation, The Gilded Age offers high stakes in a world that has all but disappeared.

Fellowes has proven his talent for such a world, which is perhaps what makes the series such a success. That and the casting of stars such as Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, and Louisa Jacobson Gummer. After the success of season 1, season 2 was an easy sell with many viewers tempted by more episodes.

How many episodes are in The Gilded Age season 2?

Image via Max

It can be argued that Max was the media company that popularized the short episode count. Home Box Office predominantly showed movies before the success of The Wire and Oz. 13 episode counts were popular on the premium channel for the past two decades before this dwindled little by little. The first season of The Gilded Age premiered in 2022 with 9 episodes. The events of season 1 follow the passing of Marian’s (Gummer) father in Pennsylvania. She journeys to New York to live with her aunts, who represent the Old Money section of society. With the introduction of this character and a fabulous cast, fans demanded more episodes.

Season 2 was arguably even better received, with all but two episodes top-rated on IMDb. The only drawback was that its episode count was slightly diminished, clocking in at eight parts rather than nine. Throughout these episodes, the Russells and the van Rhijn estates continue to struggle to remain relevant in the glittering society and encounter even more obstacles. Though it lost an episode after the first season, this is no cause for concern. Max believes in the period drama and has renewed the series for season 3. The Gilded Age seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Max.