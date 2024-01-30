How old is Daisy Kent from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

She might be young, but her maturity is through the roof!

After a date with Daisy Kent during episode 2 that was nothing short of spectacular — leaving Bachelor Joey Graziadei admitting to the camera that “It feels like I’m just on a date with my girlfriend” — it looks like the season 28 of The Bachelor can come to a close. These two lovebirds are seemingly in it for the long haul!

Recommended Videos

With Daisy opening up about her upbringing during the dinner portion of the date, as well as her decision to get a cochlear implant two years ago, fans of The Bachelor franchise learned a great deal about the Minnesota native, however, they were still left with dozens and dozens of questions. Because of her youthful spirit, many of these queries had to do with Daisy’s age, as well as the age gap between her and Joey.

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself just how old Daisy Kent actually is.

Daisy Kent’s age

Daisy Kent was born on September 8, 1998, making her 25 years old. This is only three years younger that Joey Graziadei, who was born on May 24, 1995, making him 28 years old. That’s not too big of an age gap, right?

Opening up during her one-on-one date about her experience flying to Germany to get her cochlear implant two years ago, it looks like Daisy celebrated her birthday there in 2021, taking to Instagram to share what the day consisted of.

“23 in Germany Docs gave me half the day off so went on a little stroll with mom. It was nice to get some fresh air and scenery 🍃 Tomorrow I start bright and early with plasmapheresis so feeling a little anxious. All the love, Dais”

Sharing this post in the midst of a series of surgeries, it is clear that Daisy always keeps a smile on her face, even during times of trouble. She is seriously as optimistic as can be, and we cannot help but admire her attitude!

To see if Daisy is the perfect match for tennis professional Joey (no pun intended), catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With a storm brewing between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, the remainder of this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular…