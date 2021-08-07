How to Watch Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

When it comes to unique anime series, Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure stands out amongst the rest for its high octane action and as the name suggests, bizarre adventures.

Unlike other Shonen series, each season of Jojo’s tells the story of a different protagonist baring the Jojo nickname and a completely new story. Given this, the show is able to provide some truly fresh moments with each season and its tropes never get too old.

If you’re a long-time anime fan looking for something new, or a newcomer that is checking out what is trending then Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure is going to be one of your best options. Thankfully there are quite a few places to stream the series right now.

Where Can I Watch Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure?

Depending on your location, the best place to watch Jojo’s may differ, but if you want something global your best option is the anime subscription service Crunchyroll.

Available on both application and browser, Crunchyroll has every season of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure ready to stream right now.

If you already have a Netflix subscription then you can check out the first four arcs of the series Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, and Diamond is Unbreakable on the service today. Sadly, you’ll need to look elsewhere to catch the show’s latest season Golden Wind.

Alternatively, Hulu does have the same selection of episodes that Netflix does so viewers in the US with a Hulu subscription can check the show out there.

When it comes to the order to watch in, most services have it laid out for you but if you would like more information you can check that out here.