Hulu immediately began its search for a replacement for Justin Roiland after he was removed from Solar Opposites due to domestic violence allegations. Roiland voiced Korvo in all three seasons, and it wasn’t long until the a new cast member was was officially announced.

Beauty and the Beast star Dan Stevens received praise from fans after it was revealed that he will be playing Korvo in season 4. He has appeared in multiple projects, such as Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Welcome to Chippendales, and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, and people were keen to see how he would bring this character to life in the upcoming season. But how was he introduced in Solar Opposites?

How was Korvo’s new voice explained in Solar Opposites?

What’s great about Solar Opposites is that it’s a science fiction comedy. This means that the show could pull out any tech it has up its sleeves or put the characters into some accident, only for them to be fixed with a ray or weird formula. And that’s exactly what the show did.

Hulu released a teaser for season 4, showcasing how Korvo’s voice was changed. Essentially, Terry accidentally hit Korvo’s throat using darts and fixed it using the “voice-fixing ray.” Not only did this device fix Korvo’s throat, but it also changed his voice. The characters noticed that he sounded different but agreed to let it stay since “nobody is gonna notice.”

This was further explained in the intro monologue, in which Korvo told the audience “This is how my voice sounds now,” and that the voice-fixing ray had “chronotons” in it, meaning that Stevens’ voice will be used in flashback scenes as well.

Hulu and Solar Opposites used the absurd science humor the show already established to its advantage. It also called out the viewers who might find it jarring. But just like what Korvo said, “it’s science” and “tough s***” if people don’t like it.

Hopefully, fans are warmly welcoming Stevens to the show now that Solar Opposites season 4 has landed on Hulu.